Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.89. 200,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

