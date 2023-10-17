Cambiar Investors LLC Has $37.75 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.