Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Lowered by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. 2,320,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,333. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $231.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

