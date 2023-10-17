Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.97) to GBX 4,000 ($48.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DEO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.21. The company had a trading volume of 145,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,884. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

