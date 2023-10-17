Cambiar Investors LLC Has $29.64 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,740 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $29,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 984,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

