Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 17,607 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 552,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,937,000 after acquiring an additional 429,357 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Masco by 18.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,043,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,304,000 after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 397,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,393. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

