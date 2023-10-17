Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 7,469 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lamb Weston by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 109,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 3.2 %

Lamb Weston stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 771,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

