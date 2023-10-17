Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.82. The company had a trading volume of 387,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,460. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.