77,872 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,004. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

