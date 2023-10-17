Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

XRAY traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,955. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

