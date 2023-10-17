Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 408,090 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $653,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,406,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 1,049,212 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.