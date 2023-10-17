Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 27,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 73,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. 5,281,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,873,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

