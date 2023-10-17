Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.16. 751,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,220. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

