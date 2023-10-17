Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

QQQ stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,952,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,270,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.20. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

