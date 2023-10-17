Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $724,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 204,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

