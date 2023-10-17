TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,571,000 after buying an additional 1,626,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.19. 14,025,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,559,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $109.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

