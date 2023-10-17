SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 1,273,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,026. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

