Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,380 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 681,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,107. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

