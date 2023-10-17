Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 892,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 114,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

