Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 979,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 182,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.