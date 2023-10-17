Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 233 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Evexia Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 676,426 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

