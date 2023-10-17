DAGCO Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.72. 124,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

