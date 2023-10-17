Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 16,561 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.37% of Allstate worth $105,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Up 2.6 %

ALL stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.