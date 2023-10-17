Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 73,583 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $151,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.