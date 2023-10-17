Estate Counselors LLC Buys 25,640 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,959,000 after buying an additional 52,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,407,000 after acquiring an additional 96,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.08. 676,426 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

