Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.70. 143,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.11. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

