Reviewing Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) & Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cognition Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 1 8 10 0 2.47

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 485.94%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $90.05, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -60.65% -46.91% Gilead Sciences 20.03% 37.53% 12.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.86) -1.49 Gilead Sciences $27.38 billion 3.59 $4.59 billion $4.35 18.12

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cognition Therapeutics. Cognition Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Cognition Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing COG0201 SHINE, a randomized double-blind and placebo-controlled for mild-to-moderate AD and is in phase II clinical trial. Its product pipeline also includes CT2168 for Synucleinopathies; and CT2074 for dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc. and Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

