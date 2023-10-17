The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 1.8% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.81.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HSY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.44. 93,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,954. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $186.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

