Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is Evexia Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evexia Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 4.7% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 577.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 227,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.38. 30,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,685. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $258.89 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

