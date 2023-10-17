3,105 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. HSBC began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.