Americana Partners LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $3,425,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,010,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,804 shares of company stock valued at $141,924,969. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

CRM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.24. The company had a trading volume of 192,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,934. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.