Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 9,675 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.