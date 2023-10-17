968 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 968 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

