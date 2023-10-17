Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELV opened at $462.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

