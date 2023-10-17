Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,810.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,878.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

