Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.12 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

