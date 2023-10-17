Strs Ohio Purchases 85,651 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $31,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

