Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $489.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.