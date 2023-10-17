Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,260. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

