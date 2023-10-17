Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 758 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $501.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.11 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

