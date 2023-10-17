Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,058 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 189.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $211.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $134.81 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.