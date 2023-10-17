Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $88,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,064,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

