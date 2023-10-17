The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 15,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $314.25 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $301.87 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by ($1.34). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

