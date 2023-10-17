Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $856.51 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,422,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,591 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $856,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

