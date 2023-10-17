Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,965,000 after buying an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,633. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

