Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.21. 1,714,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,466. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

