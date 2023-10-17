Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,701 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. 4,191,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,736,277. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

