Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. 468,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

