Short Interest in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rises By 7.2%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 112,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

