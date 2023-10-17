Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.78. The company had a trading volume of 127,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.